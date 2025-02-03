Apple’s iPhone 15 was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Apple and Samsung continued to dominate the top 10 best-selling smartphones list, with no other brands making the list for the third consecutive year. However, Samsung performed well in 2024, securing four spots on the list, up from three in 2023.

“Apple’s base model iPhone 15 dominated the best-selling smartphone list in 2024, with the US and China accounting for nearly half of its global sales,” says Counterpoint Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro followed the iPhone 15 as the second and third best-selling smartphones, respectively.”

Consumer preference for Pro variants increased significantly, with Pro models accounting for more than half of all iPhone sales annually for the first time. Chauhan says attractive financing plans and trade-in offers on iPhones contributed to the premiumization trend and made the iPhone more accessible to a wider audience, particularly in emerging markets.

“This trend led to more consumers opting for the latest iPhone, helping Apple enter the quarter four 2024 list of India’s top five smartphone brands for the first time ever,” he adds.

