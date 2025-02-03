Apple’s 2025 Swift Student Challenge is now taking admissions. Go to Apple’s developer website.for more info or to apply.

The challenge empowers students to join a worldwide community of developers using Swift — the same programming language used by professionals — to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Submissions for the 2025 Swift Student Challenge will run for three weeks and is open to students, educators, and their advocates .

Apple will recognize a total of 350 Swift Student Challenge winners whose submissions demonstrate excellence in innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity. From this group, 50 Distinguished Winners will receive additional recognition and be invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino next summer.

