Apple TV+’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” was named Best Adventure Television Series at the 52nd annual Saturn Awards, held Sunday at the Hilton Universal City.

The awards honor the recognize the year’s best genre movies and series.. You can find the complete list of the winners here.

Filming for season two of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is now underway. Season one is now available at Apple TV+.

Here’s how season two is described: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

