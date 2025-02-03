Apple TV+ series which was canceled after two seasons, is getting new life on stage, and Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive listen at one of three new songs added to the theatrical production.

The show, which begins performances on Jan. 31 at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center, will cover the events of the TV series’ first season. Despite the third season being fully written, including 25 new songs, Apple decided not to renew it.

“Schmigadoon!” premiered on Apple TV+ in summer 2021 with a six-episode run. Another six episodes of the musical comedy followed when season two started streaming in spring 2023.

