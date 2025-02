Apple Music has announced a special promotional offer for new subscribers.

For a limited time, new subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for US$2.99. That’s a big saving compared to the regular price of $10.99 per month.

Apple says the offer is available to new and eligible subscribers only. 9to5Mac notes that It’s unclear if it is exclusive to the United States, or also available in other regions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today