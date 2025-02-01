Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 27-31.

° A federal jury ruled unanimously in favor of M. Night Shyamalan and Apple on Friday, ending a copyright trial that saw the defendants accused of stealing elements from an independent feature in the writing of the Apple TV+ series, “Servant.”

° Apple is still working on the technologies for “Apple Glasses,” though we won’t see such a product for years, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in a new “Power On” newsletter.

° A HomePod with a display — which some claim will be dubbed a “HomePad” or “Command Center” — is still slated to launch this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple has unveiled a new Black Unity Collection to honor Black History Month, and celebrate Black culture and community.

° Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.3, iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, tvOS 18.3, watchOS 11.3, and visionOS 2.3.

° A federal judge denied a motion by Apple to intervene as a defendant in a looming remedy trial for fellow tech giant Google and its monopoly over the Internet search market.

° Apple Store satisfaction drops 5% in latest ACSI Retail and Consumer Shopping Study.

° Apple is in second place (behind Amazon) when it comes to hiring for AI jobs.

° German federal judges indicated on Tuesday that they could back the country’s antitrust regulator in a legal battle with Apple — and impose additional controls.

° SoundCloud beats Spotify and Apple Music in a new ranking of streaming services by Legitary.

° For the 18th year running, Apple leads the list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

° Live Nation Entertainment and Apple tied for the most crowded large cap securities in the U.S., according to the latest Shortside Crowdedness Report from Hazeltree.

° Companies like Apple and Costco are defending their DEI programs.

° Comcast says its “ultra-low leg connectivity” tech will benefit users of Apple devices.

° Apple leads the India smartphone market for the second consecutive year in terms of value.

° Apple’s fiscal first quarter set all-time records for total company revenue and earnings-per-share.

° Apple has agreed to a US$20 million settlement to resolve claims that some Apple Watch batteries swelled over time, potentially damaging other key components.

° I’m not sure how prevalent it is yet, but I’ve received a handful of reports about a new Apple Gift Card phishing scam.

° Three hundred doctors are gathering in San Diego to explore the uses of the Apple Vision Pro for surgery.

° iPhone 16 series sales rose 1% year-over-year compared to iPhone 15 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

