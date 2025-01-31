New streaming data reveals that Apple TV+’s Severance has triumphed over a popular Netflix show, according to Screenrant.

After an acclaimed first season in 2022, Severance season 2 premiered on January 17, earning great reviews and jumping to the top of Apple TV+’s top 10. Data from Reelgood has the Apple TV+ series not just claiming the top spot on Apple TV+, but of all titles on streaming in the U.S. for the week of January 23 – 29. Notably, the Apple series beats Netflix’s The Night Agent, which holds the number two spot after returning with season 2 on January 23.

Other series and movies in the top 10 are High Potential, A Real Pain, American Primeval, Paradise, The Substance, Silo, The Wild Robot, and Prime Target. Silo and Prime Target also also Apple TV+ series.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related