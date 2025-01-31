Apple Arcade’s first officially licensed PGA TOUR game joins the service with the launch of PGA TOUR Pro Golf. It’s for ages four and up and has gamepad support

The game adds to a growing roster of competitive sports titles that fans can share with family and friends, including NFL Retro Bowl ’25, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Ballistic Baseball, CHARRUA SOCCER, and more.

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

