° From The Wall Street Journal: Apple has held discussions with X (formerly Twitter) about once again showing ads on the social media site.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s annual “Back to School” promotion has launched in Japan today after returning earlier this month in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Maps has seemingly taken a half step in addressing the United States Gulf of Mexico renaming, but it isn’t clear if this is the permanent solution or a placeholder.

° From 9to5Mac: DeepSeek privacy concerns have led to investigations being opened in both the US and Europe, and seen the app removed from the App Store in Italy.

° From iDropNews: The Apple Vision Pro enters a new gaming era with GeForce NOW support.

° From The MacObserver: Following the release of the latest iOS update, the internet is buzzing with opinions, and it seems people are disappointed with iOS 18.3. Users on forums like Reddit have complained about buggy performance, regretting their decision to update.

° From Cult of Mac: Financial analysts predict Apple revenue increased 4% in its all-important 2024 holiday quarter versus the same period of the previous year. A jump in earnings per share is also expected.

