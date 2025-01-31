US smartphone sales declined 3% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter four (Q4) of 2024 due to weak low-end smartphone sales, reports Counterpoint Research. However, iPhone 16 series sales rose 1% YoY compared to iPhone 15 from launch date till the end of the first year of sales, adds the research group

Sales for $600 and above smartphones increased 4% YoY due to the growing premiumization trend in the market. However, Counterpoint says the sub-$300 price band remains very weak and a drag on overall US volumes.

“The US market is generally more driven by the premium smartphone segment during the final quarter of the year. We saw sales in the $600 and above segment rise 4% YoY in Q4 2024,” says Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Maurice Klaehne. “ciPhone 16 series sales rose 1% YoY from its launch date till the end of the first year of sales, compared with that of the iPhone 15 series. The ongoing premiumization trend is driving consumers to buy more expensive smartphones when upgrading their devices.

