Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone (and perhaps a foldable iPad). The company has for another patent involving such products.

About the patent filing

Patent number US 20250050329 A1 is for “Electronic Devices With Folding Displays Having Textured Flexible Areas.” It involves an electronic device with a foldable housing that allows the device to fold and unfold about a bend axis. A flexible display may be mounted in the foldable housing. The flexible display may have an array of pixels forming a display panel. The display panel may be configured to bend along the bend axis as the device is folded.

The display panel may display images that are viewable through a transparent display cover layer that overlaps the display panel. The display cover layer may be formed from a layer of glass. An elongated groove or other recess may be formed in the layer of glass that runs parallel to the bend axis while overlapping the bend axis. The recess may form a flexible locally thinned portion in the glass layer. This thinned portion allows the display cover layer to bend as the foldable device is opened and closed.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “A foldable electronic device may bend about a bend axis. A foldable display panel may be configured to bend along the bend axis as the foldable device is folded. A display cover layer may overlap the display panel. The display panel may have an array of pixels configured to display an image viewable through the display cover layer.

“The display cover layer may be formed from a layer of glass. A recess may be formed in the layer of glass that runs parallel to the bend axis and that overlaps the bend axis. The recess forms a flexible locally thinned portion in the glass that allows the display cover layer to bend. A rough surface texture and polymer coating may be provided in the recess. The recess may have shallowly sloping walls.”

