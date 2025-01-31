Three hundred doctors are gathering in San Diego to explore the uses of the Apple Vision Pro for surgery and other medical applications, reports Fast Company.

Ryan Broderick, a surgeon at UC San Diego Health, thinks the spatial computer could help reduce the among of screens in today’s operating rooms. He also thinks the Vision Pro can add to a surgeon’s comfort when performing surgery.

But UCSD Health isn’t the only medical institution that saw potential for the Vision Pro to be useful right away. Its launch prompted Sharp HealthCare, a major San Diego-based healthcare provider, to buy 30 Vision Pros and start a Spatial Computing Center of Excellence. Today, Sharp is hosting a summit on the Vision Pro’s applications in surgery, doctors’ offices, medical education, and beyond, reports Fast Company.

