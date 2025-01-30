Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Kendrick Lamar will take over the Apple Vision Pro version of the Synth Riders game ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance.

° From Cult of Mac: Taiwan is pushing back on Trump’s tariff plan for Apple chipmakers like TSMC.

° From MacRumors: WhatsApp has released version 25.2.3 for iOS devices to patch a significant privacy vulnerability that affected its “View Once” feature. The bug allowed users to access photos and videos that were meant to disappear after a single viewing.

° From AppleInsider: An alleged user interface leak claims that Apple will change the appearance of alarm notifications on iPhone, but the authenticity of the claim is questionable at best.

° From Macworld: Apple’s push into the smart home is a decade late but right on time.

° From the Omni Group Blog: The Omni Group has posted its Omni Roadmap 2025, reflecting on the past year and sharing its plans for this new year.

