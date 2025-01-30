Apple has named Gulf Shores City Schools in Gulf Shores, Alabama, an Apple Distinguished School District for Innovation and Excellence in Technology-Supported Education, reports WKGR.

Apple Distinguished Schools are, in Apple’s words, “centers of leadership and educational excellence that demonstrate Apple’s vision for learning with technology.” There are more than 470 such schools in 34 countries.

According to a GSCS news release, the school district earned the award “for leadership in creating technology-rich learning environments that inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and personalize learning.” The school district was presented the award Thursday morning in the Hangout Music Production Lab at Gulf Shores High School.

“At Gulf Shores City Schools, Apple technology helps us connect students to the world in ways that fuel their creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal,” GSCS Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin said. “From building electric cars and producing music to multimedia storytelling and augmented reality experiences, our teachers and students leverage these tools to unlock their full potential and thrive in a global, digital age.”

The school district has implemented several technologically driven initiatives, including the Gulf Shores High School music production lab and the school district’s Aviation Academy, which begins with flight simulators for elementary students and concludes with building airplanes and offering pilot certification to high school students, notes WKRG. Other programs include its coding and robotics program, interactive science labs and personalized learning platforms.

