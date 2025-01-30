I’m not sure how prevalent it is yet, but I’ve received a handful of reports about a new Apple Gift Card phishing scam.

You may get an email that looks something like this: “I need to get an Apple gift card for my niece who lost both parents during COVID she’s diagnosed with stage 4 mesothelioma cancer, it’s her birthday today and I promised to make her happy with this, but I can’t do it now because I’m not feeling too well, and all my effort purchasing it online proved abortive. Can you please get it from any nearest store around you or online? I’ll refund you, let me know if you can handle this.”

Don’t fall for it even though it’s almost certain to apparently come from someone you know. It’s not; their email has been hacked.

By the way, phishing is a type of online scam that involves sending fraudulent communications to trick people into giving away sensitive information. The goal is to steal money, gain access to login information, or install malware.

