Apple has announced its financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter that ended December 28, 2024.

The company posted quarterly revenue of US$124.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $2.40, up 10% year-over-year.

“Today Apple is reporting our best quarter ever, with revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago,” said CEO Tim in a press release. “We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season. Through the power of Apple silicon, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our users with Apple Intelligence, which makes apps and experiences even better and more personal. And we’re excited that Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April.”

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh adds: “Our record revenue and strong operating margins drove EPS to a new all-time record with double-digit growth and allowed us to return over $30 billion to shareholders. We are also pleased that our installed base of active devices has reached a new all-time high across all products and geographic segments.”

The iPhone accounted for about $69 million in sales; which is basically flat year-over-year. The Mac brought in almost $9 million; that’s up from $7.8 million a year ago. The iPad accounted for almost $8 million; that’s up from $7 million a year ago.

The “Wearablers, Home & Accessories” category produced almost $12 million in revenue; that’s about flat year-over-year. The “Services” division (Apple Music, Apple TV+, AppleCare, etc.) tallied $26 million; that’s up from $23 million a year ago.

Apple now has more than 2.35 billion active devices, a new record. The company last shared its active install base numbers in February 2024, when the company had 2.2 billion active devices worldwide.

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2025.

