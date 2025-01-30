Apple Pay now supports Citi Flex Pay, allowing U.S. Citi credit card holders to pay for ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases over time with the Flex Pay option.

City Flex Pay offers a way to split eligible purchases into fixed monthly payments and pay over time using an eligible Citi credit card. You can choose a fixed monthly plan that works best for you.

No application or credit check needed since Citi Flex Pay is already a feature of a Citi credit card. And if your card currently earns rewards on purchases, just like you’re used to.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related