The Indian smartphone market’s revenue on the basis of the wholesale price rose 9% year-over-year (YoY) in 2024 to reach a record high, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple led the market in terms of value for the second successive year and ranked among the top 5 in terms of volume for the first time in Q4 2024, notes the research group.

China-based vivo led the market in terms of volume for the first time in fiscal year 2024. Three out of four smartphones shipped in 2024 were 5G capable.

“2024 was another strong year for Apple, as it ranked among the top five in Q4 2024, achieving record shipments in a single quarter and ending the year with the highest market value share,” says Research Analyst Shubham Singh.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related