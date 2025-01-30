Apple and the University of Michigan have released new results from the Apple Hearing Study.

The study aims to understand how sound exposure affects hearing health. As part of this study, the research team analyze the noise levels volunteer participants are exposed to across America and identifying events that could be associated with changes in noise levels. For example, the study demonstrated that noise levels across the US dropped in 2020 following the lockdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple and the University of Michigan recently looked at 115,049 participants in the study who have an Apple Watch and have agreed to share noise levels measured by the Noise app. The research team wanted to know whether noise levels among participants were higher during major events, and so they analyzed noise levels during the past four Super Bowls (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024).

The team looked at average noise levels six hours before and six hours after the start of the game on Super Bowl Sunday and compared them to noise levels at the same time on the following Sunday. The team also wondered whether noise levels were higher among Apple Hearing Study participants who lived in states where the Super Bowl teams were from or the state where the game was played compared to participants living in other states.

The team found sound that Super Bowl Sundays were louder than the following Sunday each year. On average, across the US, there was about a 1.5 to 3 decibel increase in noise levels among participants during the past four Super Bowl games compared to levels on the Sunday following the game. Comparing the average for the 2021 to 2024 Super Bowls, this increase started about three hours before the game started and lasted about there hours after the game ended.

Super Bowl LIX game is scheduled to be played on February 9at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

