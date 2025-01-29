With iOS 18.3, T-Mobile subscribers with a compatible iPhone and Starlink beta access are able to connect to Starlink satellites, reports Bloomberg.

The article says Apple worked with SpaceX and T-Mobile to make this happen. According to T-Mobile’s website, to sign up for T-Mobile Starlink:

Go to the Starlink satellite phone service registration page to sign up for the beta. Make sure that your device is on the latest software version. Apple iPhone: You will need to make sure that your device is on iOS 18.3 or newer. Fill out the details at the bottom of the page with the following:

Name Email Phone Number

Click Verify to be sent a one-time verification code. Enter the one-time PIN we sent to your device and click Confirm. Click Submit. You have now been successfully registered for T-Mobile Starlink.

