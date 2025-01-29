With iOS 18.3, T-Mobile subscribers with a compatible iPhone and Starlink beta access are able to connect to Starlink satellites, reports Bloomberg.
The article says Apple worked with SpaceX and T-Mobile to make this happen. According to T-Mobile’s website, to sign up for T-Mobile Starlink:
- Go to the Starlink satellite phone service registration page to sign up for the beta.
- Make sure that your device is on the latest software version.
- Apple iPhone: You will need to make sure that your device is on iOS 18.3 or newer.
- Fill out the details at the bottom of the page with the following:
- Name
- Phone Number
- Click Verify to be sent a one-time verification code.
- Enter the one-time PIN we sent to your device and click Confirm.
- Click Submit. You have now been successfully registered for T-Mobile Starlink.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today