With iOS 18.3, T-Mobile subscribers with a compatible iPhone and Starlink beta access are able to connect to Starlink satellites, reports Bloomberg.

The article says Apple worked with SpaceX and T-Mobile to make this happen. According to T-Mobile’s website, to sign up for T-Mobile Starlink:

  1. Go to the Starlink satellite phone service registration page to sign up for the beta.
  2. Make sure that your device is on the latest software version.
    • Apple iPhone: You will need to make sure that your device is on iOS 18.3 or newer.
  3. Fill out the details at the bottom of the page with the following: 
  1. Name
  2. Email
  3. Phone Number
  1. Click Verify to be sent a one-time verification code. 
  2. Enter the one-time PIN we sent to your device and click Confirm. 
  3. Click Submit. You have now been successfully registered for T-Mobile Starlink.



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today