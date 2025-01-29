Season four of “Mythic Quest” — the workplace comedy from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz — is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode season are now available. They’ll be followed by one new episode weekly through Wednesday, March 26.

Here’s how the fourth season is described: Season four sees the return of stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin under the same fluorescent office lights as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape. Stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.

