Live Nation Entertainment and Apple tied for the most crowded large cap securities in the U.S., according to the latest Shortside Crowdedness Report from Hazeltree, which specializes in active treasury and intelligent operations technology for the alternative asset industry.

A “large cap security” refers to a stock issued by a company with a large market capitalization, typically meaning a market value exceeding $10 billion, signifying a large and established company considered generally less risky than smaller “mid-cap” or “small-cap” stocks; often called “big cap” as well.

The Hazeltree report also found that H&M, Anta Sports Products, Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation and The Oriental Land Company were the most crowded shorted large-cap stocks in their respective regions of EMEA and APAC.

The report is a monthly listing of the top 10 shorted securities in the Americas, EMEA [Europe, the Middle East, and Africa], and APAC [Asia-Pacific] regions in the large-, mid-, and small-cap ranges. The data is compiled from Hazeltree’s proprietary securities finance platform data, which tracks approximately 15,000 global equities across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

“During the month of December half of the most shorted Americas large cap securities were tech names including tech titans like Apple, IBM and AMD,” saidTim Smith, Managing Director of Data Insights at Hazeltree. “Noticeably absent from the list of top 10 securities was Tesla which topped the list for most of 2024. We also saw the return of H&M as the most crowded EMEA large cap security and Renova with the highest institutional supply utilization in the APAC small-cap category.”

