The upcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature a notch instead of the Dynamic Island, respected display analyst Ross Young said in an X post.

the next generation iPhone SE (or iPhone 16E, as some claim it will be dubbed) will, per the rumor mill, sport:

° The first Apple-designed 5G modem;

° The same 1170 x 2532 display resolution as the 6.1-inch iPhone 14;

° Flat sides and an OLED display with a notch at the top;

° The same 48MP wide camera and 12MP front camera as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus (but no ultra-wide or telephoto lenses);

° FaceID added, replacing the Home button with TouchID on the current model.

