CVS Health has unveiled a revamped app that aims to shorten long pharmacy lines, deliver more transparency on prescription costs and ultimately make visits to the retail pharmacy chain quicker and less painful, reports The Wall Street Journal.

“As a company, we are super focused on improving the health care experience,” says Tilak Mandadi, executive vice president at CVS Health. “The CVS Health app will make it easier for our customers to access and manage their health and care, save time and money, and make informed decisions about their health.”

In pilot mode at three store, the app offers the ability to open locked cabinets with an iPhone or Android device. According to Mandadi, other features of the app include:

Ability to manage prescriptions for the entire family across CVS Pharmacy stores, CVS Caremark mail orders and CVS Specialty® pharmacies, with convenient delivery and fulfillment options and full transparency into prescription order status and cost.

Simple and fast immunization scheduling for the whole family with industry-leading group and multi-shot scheduling and easy-to-find appointments.

Easy access to health spending and benefit details for eligible CVS Caremark and Aetna® members;

Faster, easier in-store prescription pickups for consumers by using a personalized barcode to expedite checkout.

Savings offers and the capability — being tested in a handful of stores — to use the app to open locked display cabinets for easier access to merchandise;

A redesigned and personalized home screen that features a health “to do” list and recommendations, including reminders to refill medications, updates on upcoming appointments and savings opportunities.

Enhanced, AI-powered search that helps consumers locate products, services and information from across CVS Health and select third-party content providers.

Health and wellness content offered through external partnerships, including thousands of educational articles from Everyday Health — all reviewed by medical professionals — as well as guided meditations from Headspace.

To download the app, visit: CVS Health mobile app, Apple App Store or Google Play.

