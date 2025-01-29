Companies like Apple and Costco are defending their DEI programs, according to FORTUNE (a subscription is required to read the article).

DEI stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Nearly five years after major companies declared their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion following the police killing of George Floyd, some are publicly pulling away from those commitments amid intense pressure from the political right, including President Trump.

In the past year, iconic brands including McDonald’s, Meta, Walmart, Harley-Davidson, John Deere and Lowe’s have rolled back DEI initiatives. And President Trump signed an executive order last week eliminating all federal DEI programs. The following day, he issued an additional presidential action that directed government agencies to go after “illegal private sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.”

However, even as the tide sharply turns against DEI, not everyone is abandoning ship, according to FORTUNE. From the report:

Costo: Costco is perhaps the most notable example of a company that has stood by their DEI policies. In mid-January, the company’s shareholders overwhelmingly voted against a proposal urging the wholesale club to evaluate risks posed by its diversity, equity, and inclusion measures. Costco’s board of directors unanimously advised shareholders to vote against the measure, stating that “our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary. The report requested by this proposal would not provide meaningful additional information to our shareholders.”

Apple: Like Costco, the tech behemoth’s board of directors recommended in January that its shareholders reject a proposal to reconsider their DEI initiatives. “At Apple, we believe that how we conduct ourselves is as critical to Apple’s success as making the best products in the world,” the company said in its proxy statement. “We seek to conduct business ethically, honestly, and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and our Business Conduct and Compliance policies are foundational to how we do business. And we strive to create a culture of belonging where everyone can do their best work.”

