Comcast is introducing the first customers in the world to what it says is a “pioneering new, ultra-low lag connectivity experience when they use interactive applications like gaming, videoconferencing, and virtual reality.”

Emily Waldorf, senior vice president, Consumer Products, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms, says that with the launch, Xfinity Internet latency will be “dramatically reduced” when using FaceTime on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Apps on Meta’s mixed reality headsets will also support this technology, as will NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, many games on Valve’s Steam games platform, and other platforms in the future.

With low-lag Internet, latency-sensitive applications will experience less delay, and a smoother, more responsive end-to-end online experience compared to other options like 5G home Internet, where the network gets bogged down and the connection deteriorates when a lot of people are online, says Waldorf.

Comcast has been testing low latency technology with its user groups for the past year. The initial rollout began and will expand to cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Philadelphia, Rockville (Maryland) and San Francisco, deploying in more locations across the country rapidly over the next few months.

Waldorf says low-lag Internet is made possible by Comcast’s state-of-the-art network, which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to more than 63 million homes and businesses across the country.

