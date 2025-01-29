For the 18th year running, Apple leads the list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

The list, in its 27th year, is created in partnership between Fortune magazine and Korn Ferry, a organizational consulint firm The World’s Most Admired Companies list highlights organizations most respected by their peers, with executives emphasizing financial stability, innovation, respected leadership, and expansion of global businesses.

This year’s top 10, following Apple, include Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco, JP Morgan Chase, Walmart, Alphabet, and American Express. Top-scoring attributes among the All-Stars remain financial stability, strong management, and global reach. Click here for the complete list.

