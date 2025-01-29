As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple may face new shareholder scrutiny over its artificial intelligence (AI) practices following a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The National Legal and Policy Center has submitted a proposal urging Apple to disclose how it acquires and uses external data for AI training. The filing, disclosed on the SEC’s website, highlights potential legal risks tied to data privacy and intellectual property rights. That’s despite Apple’s brand alignment with privacy-centric policies, notes 9to5Mac.

The report requested in the proposal would “increase shareholder value by improving disclosure of Apple’s strategy for ethical usage of user data in AI development.” The National Legal and Policy Center wants the tech giant to adopt a more ambitious pro-privacy stance.

The next Apple Annual Shareholder Meeting is scheduled for February 25 at 8 a.m. (Pacific).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related