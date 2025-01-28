JumpCloud, an U.S.-based enterprise software company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, has released its biannual SME IT Trends Report which includes updated stats on Mac adoption and use. Here are some of the highlights:

° The number of macOS devices in small and medium sized-enterprises is on the rise while the number of Windows devices falls: Windows devices comprise 56% (down from 63% in quarter three of 2024), macOS 27% (up from 24% in Q3 2024), and Linux 20% (up from 18% in Q3 2024).

° When asked about the most difficult things to manage as an IT admin, the top answer was Windows and other Microsoft devices (23%), followed by cloud infrastructure (22%), macOS and other Apple devices and apps (19%), and Linux devices and applications (14%). Thirteen percent said they’re equally difficult to manage, and 9% had no opinion as they use what their workplace uses.

Over the next year, 43% of admins expect their macOS device use to increase (a 12% increase from Q32024).

