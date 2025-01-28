Legitary, a company that describes itself as an authority in music streaming analytics, has unveiled its 2023 DSP ranking.

It’s designed to shed light on accounting anomalies across major music streaming platforms. By calculating the ‘Legitary Anomaly Score’, an exhaustive metric that quantifies significant deviations in reporting quality, this ranking highlights the reliability of digital service providers (DSPs), according to Legitary CEO Nermina Mumic.

“This year, SoundCloud achieved a groundbreaking milestone by securing the top position, outperforming larger competitors and setting a new benchmark for the industry,” Mumic says. “ Drawing from an extensive dataset of streaming activity from 2023, the analysis underscores SoundCloud’s commitment to transparent reporting practices, which have earned industry-wide recognition.

According to Legitary’s ranking, the top DSPs by Transparency & Reporting Accuracy are:

SoundCloud (+1↑) 0.0074 Apple Music (+1↑) 0.0078 Spotify (-2↓) 0.008 Deezer (+3↑) 0.009 Tidal (+1↑) 0.0133 Pandora (+4↑) 0.0138 Amazon (-3↓) 0.0225 YouTube (-3↓) 0.0525 TikTok (+2↑) 0.0731 iHeartRadio (-2↓) 0.1542 SoundCloud is a German audio streaming service owned and operated by SoundCloud Global Limited & Co. KG. The service enables its users to upload, promote, and share audio. The company was founded by Nermina Mumic as a spin-off from Vienna University of Technology, Austria’s leading university for technology and natural sciences.

