Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Bloomberg: Chinese startup DeepSeek’s eponymous AI assistant rocketed to the top of Apple Inc.’s iPhone download charts, stirring doubts in Silicon Valley about the strength of America’s lead in AI.

° From 9to5Mac: China’s DeepSeek – an AI chatbot intended to rival ChatGPT – is currently the number one download in the App Store, after its performance took US companies by surprise.

° From AppleInsider: A new video claiming to show a dummy iPhone SE 4 unit contradicts recent rumors saying that it will have a Dynamic Island rather than the older-style notch.

° From MacRumors: WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow iOS users to log into the encrypted messaging platform through different accounts within the same app.

° From NPR: The Trump administration is working on a plan to save TikTok that involves tapping software company Oracle and a group of outside investors to effectively take control of the app’s global operations, according to two people with direct knowledge of the talks.

° From the Los Angeles Times: “Severance” has a new credit sequence for Season 2. The animator explains it.

