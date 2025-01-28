MOFT’s newest Invisible Stand features a non-adhesive base for quick interchangeability between laptops and tablets.
It boasts a reinforced fiberglass structure and magnets. Its one-piece design unfolds into a stand and folds flat for lightweight, everyday carry. According to the folks at MOFT, features of the Invisible Stand include:
- Non-Adhesive Design: Unlike the original adhesive laptop stand, this version features a non-adhesive design with anti-slip base, making it stable, reusable and easily transferable between devices. One stand can now be used interchangeably across multiple devices, offering unmatched flexibility.
- Effortless Versatility: Compatible with a range of devices, including 11–15” laptops and 7–11” tablets.
- Dual-Angle Options: 15° for comfortable typing and drawing or 25° for enhanced viewing.
- Enhanced Cooling: Ventilation cutouts optimize airflow, preventing overheating during extended use.
- Improved Stability: The newly designed structure features a magnetic system that supports up to 5 kg / 11lbs of weight, offering steady support for a smooth user experience.
- Folds Flat: Slip into any carry bag without adding bulk, making it ideal for dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles.
- Sustainable Materials: Crafted with MOVAS-P vegan leather, the stand combines durability with an eco-friendly, non-toxic design that’s smooth to the touch.
The new Invisible Stand is available in two sizes and two colors: Misty Cove and Jet Black for devices up 11” for US$29.99 and up to 15” for $39.99.
