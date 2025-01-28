MOFT’s newest Invisible Stand features a non-adhesive base for quick interchangeability between laptops and tablets.

It boasts a reinforced fiberglass structure and magnets. Its one-piece design unfolds into a stand and folds flat for lightweight, everyday carry. According to the folks at MOFT, features of the Invisible Stand include:

Non-Adhesive Design: Unlike the original adhesive laptop stand, this version features a non-adhesive design with anti-slip base, making it stable, reusable and easily transferable between devices. One stand can now be used interchangeably across multiple devices, offering unmatched flexibility.

Unlike the original adhesive laptop stand, this version features a non-adhesive design with anti-slip base, making it stable, reusable and easily transferable between devices. One stand can now be used interchangeably across multiple devices, offering unmatched flexibility. Effortless Versatility: Compatible with a range of devices, including 11–15” laptops and 7–11” tablets.

Compatible with a range of devices, including 11–15” laptops and 7–11” tablets. Dual-Angle Options: 15° for comfortable typing and drawing or 25° for enhanced viewing.

15° for comfortable typing and drawing or 25° for enhanced viewing. Enhanced Cooling: Ventilation cutouts optimize airflow, preventing overheating during extended use.

Ventilation cutouts optimize airflow, preventing overheating during extended use. Improved Stability: The newly designed structure features a magnetic system that supports up to 5 kg / 11lbs of weight, offering steady support for a smooth user experience.

The newly designed structure features a magnetic system that supports up to 5 kg / 11lbs of weight, offering steady support for a smooth user experience. Folds Flat: Slip into any carry bag without adding bulk, making it ideal for dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles.

Slip into any carry bag without adding bulk, making it ideal for dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles. Sustainable Materials: Crafted with MOVAS-P vegan leather, the stand combines durability with an eco-friendly, non-toxic design that’s smooth to the touch.

The new Invisible Stand is available in two sizes and two colors: Misty Cove and Jet Black for devices up 11” for US$29.99 and up to 15” for $39.99.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related