This coming February will mark one year since the release of the Apple Vision Pro in the US market. Described by CEO Tim Cook as the “beginning of a new era of computing,” the Vision Pro was a technological feat. It boasts impressive features such as two OLED displays with 23 million pixels, 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and an M2 chip.

If rumors are to be believed, plans are already underway to release an updated version of the headset. Analysts predict that Apple will be unveiling a more affordable model and that the newer Vision Pro will upgrade to an M5 chip.

However, in spite of these high-tech capabilities, Apple struggled to capture consumer attention. According to Forbes, the Vision Pro fell short of reaching its target of selling 800,000 units in the first year. In fact, just a few weeks following the release, reports emerged of owners returning their headsets, citing eye health and usability issues.

Below, we’ll examine the eye health implications of using the Apple Vision Pro and provide actionable tips to help users maintain visual comfort and safety.

Eye health concerns linked to Apple Vision Pro use

One of Vision Pro’s standout features is its ability to open multiple virtual screens for apps like Safari, FaceTime, or Messages, creating a fully immersive workspace. These screens can be resized and repositioned in a 3D space, with navigation relying heavily on eye-tracking and hand gestures. While these innovations redefine how users interact with technology, they also come with potential risks for eye health.

The immersive nature of VR headsets like the Vision Pro has long been associated with eye strain and visual fatigue. This is largely due to a phenomenon known as the “vergence-accommodation conflict” (VAC). In the real world, your eyes naturally adjust their focus (accommodation) and depth perception (vergence) simultaneously. However, VR disrupts this process. When wearing a VR headset, the eyes maintain a fixed focal length while still converging to perceive depth in the virtual environment. This misalignment creates strain, which can lead to symptoms such as headaches, double vision, and fatigue.

The Vision Pro’s physical design also presents challenges. The headset’s front-heavy form factor has been linked to discomfort, including reports of users experiencing bruising around the eyes from extended use. Additionally, The Independent documented cases of neck pain and headaches, with some users reporting discomfort after just 10 minutes of wear.

How users can maintain eye health

Per Apple’s guidelines, proper fit should be prioritized to avoid headaches and strain. If you wear glasses, Apple advises that you must either wear contact lenses or purchase compatible ZEISS Optical Inserts since eyeglasses are not compatible with the device. Proper eye care habits outside of Vision Pro usage are, therefore, essential for maintaining and managing your eye health, especially for users who already have vision issues.

Although no definitive evidence links the Vision Pro to long-term eye damage, adopting certain habits can reduce the risk of discomfort or fatigue. For instance, Apple recommends taking a break every 20 to 30 minutes while using the Vision Pro, as doing so minimizes the chances of discomfort and injury. During these breaks, stepping outside can provide additional benefits. Natural light exposure and looking at distant objects allow your eyes to shift focus, which helps relax your visual system.

During outdoor breaks, wear sunglasses that shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. Prolonged UV exposure increases the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, so opt for sunglasses with 100% UVA and UVB protection. If you require vision correction, it would be wise to buy some prescription sunglasses. The Henry frames by Glasses Direct, for one, can be customized with various prescription lenses and a tint that blocks both UVA and UVB rays.

Another common issue with Vision Pro use is reduced blinking frequency, which can cause dry eyes. Using lubricating eye drops, such as Refresh Optive Lubricant Eye Drops, can help maintain moisture and prevent irritation during extended sessions. These preservative-free drops are especially effective for providing long-lasting relief.

The Apple Vision Pro undoubtedly offers an unprecedented experience in mixed reality computing, but its use should be approached with caution. By staying mindful of potential eye health risks and incorporating protective measures, users can enjoy this groundbreaking technology without compromising their visual well-being.

