Veritone, Inc., which specializes in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, has released its analysis of Q4 2024 and annual 2024 aggregated U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Jobs Reports.

According to BLS data, total non-farm payroll employment increased by 495,000 in quarter four (Q4), marking a decrease of 2.94% from the 510,000 jobs added in quarter three. The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, a 2½ year high. In Q4, average hourly earnings increased a modest .65% from $35.46 to $35.69. In 2024, average hourly earnings increased by 3.9%, the slowest pace in three years.

Comparing AI job growth to the BLS aggregate, Veritone analyzed Aspen Tech Labs’ Job Market Pulse, a real-time database with more than 5 million U.S. jobs from more than 112,000 employers. In Q4 2024, Aspen Tech Labs observed a 7.3% increase in the total number of AI job openings compared to Q3 2024 and a 36.6% increase compared to Q4 2023. Overall, in 2024, there were 81,298 AI job openings, reflecting a 24.5% increase compared to 2023.

Amazon dominated the field in AI-related job vacancies with 786 openings in Q4 2024, reflecting its strong focus on AI across e-commerce, logistics and cloud services. Apple and TikTok followed in second and third positions with 702 and 625 job openings, respectively. The top 10 list is rounded out by Google (424), Meta (283), Nvidia (270), Microsoft (234), Walmart (232), Capital One (218) and JPMorgan Chase (192), showcasing the active pursuit of AI talent across diverse sectors, particularly in technology and finance.

