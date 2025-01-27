With today’s watchOS 11.3 update, Apple broke watchOS updates for some older Apple Watch models, reports MacRumors.

The article says that if an Apple Watch wasn’t running watchOS 10.6.1 or later before a user tried updating to watchOS 11. This means an Apple Watch SE 1, Series 4, or Series 5 owner running an older version of watchOS cannot install watchOS 10.6.1 at the current time. What’s more, some Apple Watch models running earlier versions of watchOS 10 can’t be paired to an iPhone, adds MacRumors.

watchOS 11.3 contains bug fixes and security tweaks. It can be downloaded on an iPhone running iOS 18.3 by launching the Apple Watch app. Go to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least a 50% battery charge, and it needs to be placed on a charger. The update introduces a new Black Unity watch face.

