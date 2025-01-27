Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman: Apple’s retail stores will be rolling out “merchandise/floor marketing updates” this week.

° From the Apple Developer page: ‌iOS 18‌ is installed on 76 percent of iPhones introduced in the last four years, while 63 percent of iPads from the last four years are running iPadOS 18.

° From MacRumors: Siri gives Eagles 33 false Super Bowl wins in a basic knowledge test.

° From Macworld: Samsung ripped off Apple in more than a dozen ways last week.

° From Cult of Mac: Samsung has blown another chance to adopt the MagSafe-like Q12 standard.

° From FORTUNE: Apple CEO Tim Cook follows a strict routine, including eating at the same cafeteria every day—experts say it’s a driving factor behind his success.

° From KIRO 7: An Apple Watch alert saved a skier after a 1,000-foot fall.

° From The Daily Mail: Eleven boys are among 12 people being charged following a series of iPhone thefts during 13 alleged raids at Apple stores across London.

° From MacVoices Live!: On a new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel looks briefly at the latest country getting into the “let’s fine big tech companies) game, and whether there is motive other than the stated one.

