Marvel Snap, a game that was caught up in the TikTok ban, is back on the Apple App Store, notes AppleInsider.

Apple removed the game, along with the Tiktok app, on January 19. At the time of the ban, Marvel Snap’s publisher was the Chinese company Nuverse, a subsidiary of ByteDance.

“That all changed on Monday, as Marvel Snap can now once again be downloaded and played on iPhones in the United States. The card-collecting game has also been removed from Apple’s list of ByteDance applications, indicating that the game’s developer, Second Dinner, was likely able to make alternate publishing arrangements,” says AppleInsider. “No exact details have yet been provided, however.”

Marvel Snap is a digital collectible card game developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse for iOS, Android, and Windows platforms, as well as on Steam.The game features a collection of different characters from the Marvel Universe.

