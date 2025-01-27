Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.3, iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, tvOS 18.3, watchOS 11.3, and visionOS 2.3.

macOS Sequoia 15.3 can be downloaded by going to your Mac’s System Settings > Software Update. Here are Apple’s release notes for the update:

This update introduces Genmoji, powered by Apple Intelligence, and also includes other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

– Genmoji creation in Messages and other apps

– Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you click the equals sign again

– Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen (Mac with Apple silicon)

– Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph (Mac with Apple silicon)

– Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available (Mac with Apple silicon)

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded on iPhones and iPads by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are Apple’s release notes:

Visual intelligence with Camera Control (All iPhone 16 models)

– Add an event to Calendar from a poster or flyer

– Easily identify plants and animals

Notification summaries (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

– Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen

– Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph

– Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: – Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

– Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

– Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/100100

tvOS 18.3 an be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 18.3 automatically. The update adds robot vacuum support.

watchOS 11.3 can be downloaded on an iPhone running iOS 18.3 by launching the Apple Watch app. Go to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least a 50% battery charge, and it needs to be placed on a charger. The update introduces a new Black Unity watch face.

VisionOS 2.3, which includes bug fixes and security updates, can be installed on your Vision Pro with the steps:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

Finally, Apple also released HomePod Software 18.3. There are no release notes, but such updates generally included bug fixes and stability improvements. ‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌. However, HomePods and HomePod minis can also be manually updated in the Home app by tapping on the More button, choosing Home Settings, and then selecting the Software Update option.

