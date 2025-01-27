Apple has updated its Sports app to version 2.4. Here are Apple’s release notes:

The Apple Sports soccer lineup keeps getting bigger with the FA Cup, EFL Championship, and League Cup.

Navigating between your favorites is even faster now. Swipe left or right to browse all of the leagues and teams you follow.

Tune in to all the national games with broadcast information now available on game pagesSports is a free app for the iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple, according to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. Apple Sports is available to download now in the App Store in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

