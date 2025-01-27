Apple has unveiled a new Black Unity Collection to honor Black History Month, and celebrate Black culture and community.

The company says the collection is “inspired by the rhythm of humanity.” It includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

As part of the launch, Apple is supporting several global organizations whose work focuses on elements of rhythm, creativity, and community. This includes grants to the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans; Battersea Arts Centre in London; Music Forward Foundation in Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney; and The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee. Apple’s support for these organizations builds upon the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities around the world.

Pricing and Availability

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available for order on the Apple Store online today, and will be available in Apple Store locations beginning this week for US$49.

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (46mm band only).

The Unity Rhythm watch face will be available in an upcoming software update, and requires Apple Watch Series 6 or later, and iPhone Xs or later.

The Unity Rhythm iPhone and iPad wallpapers will also be available in an upcoming software update, and require iPhone Xs or later, and iPad Pro (M4), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (7th generation and later), or iPad mini (5th generation and later).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related