Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 20-24.

° Apple’s redesigned Mail app is coming to the Mac with macOS 15.4.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says iPhone SE inventory is “quickly” dwindling at a “large number” of Apple Store locations in the U.S.

° We may not see an OLED-equipped MacBook Air until 2029.

° Mac sales grew 1.3% year-over-year as of quarter four of 2024.

° Apple captured fifth place in India smartphone shipments for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Canalys.

° The Democratic Republic of Congo has filed criminal complaints against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium, accusing the tech giant of using conflict minerals in its supply chain.

° Apple is once again the world’s most valuable brand. Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy, values Apple’s brand at US $574.5 billion, ahead of second-placed Microsoft ($461 billion).

° Apple TV+’s hit, and critically acclaimed series, “Severance,” has generated more than US$200 million for Apple.

° This year’s GDC State of the Industry report — a survey of game developers — shows that more folks are making VR software for the Apple Vision Pro than for the PlayStation VR 2.

° Apple may be close to making an investment plan deal with Indonesian authorities that would allow it to resume iPhone 16 sales in the country.

° Landing a job at Apple is a dream for many. But employee experiences may differ depending on the location of their workplace.

° Music industry veteran Mika El-Baz has joined Apple Music’s PR team.

° The first two episodes of Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air” are nominated for the Faith & Freedom Award for TV in the the 32nd Annual Movieguide Awards.

° Apple must face a potential class action alleging that Apple had a policy of paying men higher salaries than women for similar work.

° Apple, Google, and other tech firms are being pressured by the Indian government to pre-install government-developed apps on devices before sale.

° The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced “strategic market status (SMS) investigations” for mobile ecosystems.

° A new Duetti report says that Apple Music payouts for artists remain strong.

° Apple drops to 12th place in the annual U.S. Fortune 30 Most Trusted & Liked Companies Survey.

° Following a class action lawsuit that claims some Apple Watch bands contain toxic “forever chemicals” (PFAS) Apple says Apple Watch bands are “safe for users to wear.”

° Apple exec Kim Vorrath, a company veteran “known for fixing troubled products and bringing major projects to market,” has been tasked with helping fix Siri and Apple Intelligence.

