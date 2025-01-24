The Laptop Strap, invented by American poet and entrepreneur Todd Boss, is described as “the first camera strap for laptops.” It’s TSA-approved and is made of an adhesive flap and a 58” strap.

“It is perfect for anyone seeking a minimalist, hands-free way to carry their laptop easily,” says Boss. “It works seamlessly with third-party sleeves, skins, cases, and bags, allowing users to combine it with additional protective gear. It is ideal for those who want a sleek alternative to traditional laptop bags. The simple, cross-body design features a firm-hold adhesive flap and an adjustable connecting strap for a minimalist look and ultra-lightweight feel.

An industrial-grade adhesive attaches to laptops, installs in less than a minute, and is lab pull-tested to 114 pounds, he adds. The breathable air circulation gills are designed to prevent a computer from overheating. The strap folds over a laptop’s hinge, allowing users to open and close the computer normally.

The Laptop Strap is $49.99 and is available in three sizes and colors: gray, black, and pink.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related