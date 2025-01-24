Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced and Apple TV+ is not going to take home another Best Picture Oscar, or anything else — because it didn’t try.

° From MacRumors: Walmart still does not accept Apple Pay at its more than 4,600 stores across the U.S., and it stands firm on its reasoning.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has revealed the two benefits of your iPhone’s new(ish) Thread radio.

° From Macworld: It won’t be in Apple’s Wallet app, but a new GOV.UK wallet coming later this year will store important documents.

° From Cult of Mac: In yet another creative promo for its hit workplace thriller series Severance, Apple TV+ dropped a new video Wednesday that masquerades as a Lumon Industries management training video.

° From The Verge: Epic will expand its mobile game store by helping cover developer iOS fees.

° From the Apple Developer page: Apple has announced an upcoming application programing interface that will offer expanded options for managing in-app purchases.

