Apple TV+ has signed its first agreement with professional bodies representing the French audiovisual sector committing the platform to investment obligations in local and European productions, reports Deadline.

The deal, which does not cover cinema, will see the platform adhere to obligations set out in France’s 2021 SMAD decree governing investment quotas and media windows for all subscription-based, pay-per-view and free VOD services operating in the country.

Under the four-year agreement, Apple TV+ will invest 20% of its previous year’s net annual turnover in France in the development and production of European and French audiovisual works. In addition, 70% of this commitment will be directed towards independent productions by French and European producers, who will then retain rights to the IP, notes Deadline.

