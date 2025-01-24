Apple exec Kim Vorrath, a company veteran “known for fixing troubled products and bringing major projects to market,” has been tasked with helping fix Siri and Apple Intelligence, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

Vorrath, a vice president in charge of program management, was moved to Apple’s artificial intelligence and machine learning division this week, the article adds, quoting unnamed “people with knowledge of the matter.” She’ll be a top deputy to AI chief John Giannandrea.

“The move helps bolster a team that’s racing to make Apple a leader in AI — an area where it’s fallen behind technology peers,” says Bloomberg. “The company has struggled to match the capabilities of OpenAI, Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. And its Apple Intelligence has suffered from a slow and bumpy rollout.”

Vorrath graduated in 1988 with a degree in computer science from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She is currently the Vice President of TDG SW Program at Apple. Kim joined Apple 28 years ago as a college intern and was hired full time upon graduation in 1988. She has since held a number of different roles within Apple, including being one of the first members of the iPhone software team. One of Kim’s passions is supporting women in technology as it is increasingly important for successful business that all consumer views are represented in the design.

