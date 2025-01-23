In January 2024 Apple updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut that year. It didn’t , and now, as noted by MacRumors, Apple has now updated its website in the U.S. to remove that 2024 timeframe from the next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ section of its overall CarPlay page.

The tech giant previewed the next generation of CarPlay at the 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference. According to Apple, it will support content for multiple screens within a vehicle. Apple says that deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster.

Users will reportedly be able to personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard.

