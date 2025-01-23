Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: In a repeat of how it fumbled its costly and entirely failed COVID app, the UK is ignoring Apple Wallet and will instead develop its own digital wallet for documents such as driving licences.

° From Macworld: There are six Apple forgotten Apple products getting an update this year.

° From 9to5Mac: Plex has unveiled a new Apple TV app that’s available for previewing.

° From Barron’s: OpenAI is rolling out virtual-assistant features for its ChatGPT artificial-intelligence model. It is taking on Amazon.com Alexa and Apple Siri, which have been plagued by technical and economic challenges delaying hoped-for AI upgrades.

° From Deadline: The SXSW Film & TV Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 32nd edition, kicking off with the premiere of Apple TV+’s show biz comedy The Studio.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related