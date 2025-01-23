Apple, Google, and other tech firms are being pressured by the Indian government to pre-install government-developed apps on devices before sale, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

The initiative would require manufacturers to include the government’s GOV.in app store and related apps on smartphones sold in India. When Apple faced similar requirements in Russia, the company agreed to show users a prompt during device setup to install government-approved apps.

Ironically (or perhaps not) Apple launched its dedicated Apple Store app in India today. The tech giant opened is online store in the country in 2020.

The move comes as Apple works to strengthen its foothold in India, where it opened its first physical stores in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023. The company plans additional four stores in tech hub Bengaluru, Pune and other parts of Delhi and Mumbai,

