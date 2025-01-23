Duetti, a music platform dedicated to “democratizing catalog monetization for independent artists, has released its second annual Music Economics Report” — and Apple Music does well.

The report utilizes proprietary data and analytics, based on millions of data points and sophisticated quantitative analysis of industry trends. The report finds that following years of large annual declines, industry-wide earnings per stream for independent artists are starting to stabilize. In 2024, artists and other master owners received $3.41 per 1,000 streams – only a slight decline (of less than 2%) versus the prior year. Since 2021, per stream rates declined by an average of 7% annually.

The reports says specific economic dynamics differ across the popular streaming services, as follows:

° Spotify continues to have amongst the lowest payout rates ($3.0/1,000 streams) due to their reliance on ad-supported plans, their Discovery Mode program, larger market share, and geographical mix.

° YouTube offered the highest YoY increase (up $0.5 to $4.8/1,000 streams in 2024), driven by increases in subscription programs versus ad revenues, although per stream rates vary widely across artists due to revenue mix.

° Apple Music payouts remain strong ($6.2/1,000 streams) due to their foothold in higher-price markets and the lack of ad-supported tiers.

° Amazon Music has continued to pay the highest rate to artists ($8.8/1,000 streams) among the larger platforms, as their services are bundled within Prime memberships.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related