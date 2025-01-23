Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the new six-part documentary series “Vietnam: The War That Changed America,” set to premiere globally on January 31.

Narrated by Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke (“Training Day,” “Boyhood”), the series commemorates the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War, offering a deeply human look at the lives of those who lived through one of the most divisive conflicts in American history.

Here’s how the documentary series is described: “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” weaves together powerful first-person testimony, never-before-seen archival footage and emotional reunions between veterans — some of whom haven’t seen each other in nearly half a century — to bring them healing, remembrance and reconciliation. Filmmakers pulled from over 1,100 hours of archival footage to take viewers behind the headlines and into the lives of soldiers, civilians on all sides of the conflict, anti-war protesters and survivors, providing a raw portrait of a nation torn apart by war. Across six episodes, a picture also builds of the profound changes to the United States itself, and the very different country that emerged from the war.

“Vietnam: The War That Changed America” is produced for Apple TV+ by the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning team at 72 Films, directed by Rob Coldstream (“John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial”) and produced by Caroline Marsden (“9/11: One Day in America”), with executive producers David Glover (“9/11: One Day in America”) and Mark Raphael (“Crime and Punishment”). This series marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and 72 Films, following the launch of “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial” last year.

